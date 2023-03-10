PDP Accuses APC of Burning Lagos Auto Parts Market, Commiserates with Victims

*Ohaneze condemns incident

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday condemned what it termed the barbaric and unprovoked burning of Akere Motor Parts and Allied Dealers Market in Lagos by suspected hoodlums.



It alleged that the arsonists were agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Similarly, the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo also condemned what it described as the “killing and targeted burning of Igbo businesses in Lagos.”



In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the PDP bewailed the heartless killing of 65 years old Baba Hakeem, the brave security guard at the market, who was reportedly shot dead by the arsonists before touching the market to destroy goods worth hundreds of millions of naira and devastated the lives and means of livelihood of innocent, hard-working Nigerians.



According to PDP, the attack further exposed the hateful and vindictive power mongers, who derive pleasure in inflicting pain and anguish on other citizens.

Ologunagba said, “Our party is shocked by reports in the media that after the announcement of the loss of the APC in the presidential election in Lagos State the arsonists last Thursday, made attempt to set the market on fire but were resisted by security guards in the area who were shot in the leg by the assailants.”

He alleged that numerous public analysts had expressed the opinion that APC agents were resorting to violence with the intension to foist a siege mentality on the polity, frighten and discourage citizens from exercising their civic responsibility in a democracy.



He explained that this was a clear danger to the sustenance of democracy and corporate existence of the nation.

Moreover, he said the attack on Nigerians by suspected APC agents confirmed fears in the public domain that the APC intends to perpetuate a hate-inclined, repressive, vindictive and abusive administration in total disregard to rights of citizens, constitutional order and the rule of law.



The PDP called on the security agencies to ensure the immediate apprehension of the arsonists, their backers and make them face the full wrath of the law.

“Our party commiserates with the family of Baba Hakeem as well as all the victims of the Akere Motor Parts and Allied Dealers Market over this cruel action by suspected APC agents”, the spokesman of the PDP said.



“We call on all citizens to remain at alert, united and not allow the APC break the bond of unity that exists among Nigerians.”, he said.

In a related development, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, while calling for the intervention of the international community, asked President Muhammadu Buhari; the president-elect, Bola Tinubu; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, security agencies and indeed all lovers of democracy to rise in defence of democracy in Nigeria.

The group warned that political attacks on Igbo businesses and Igbo people in Lagos State, because they exercised their franchise in Nigeria have potential unintended consequences.