Obi Support Group Endorses Eno for Akwa Ibom Guber Poll

*Says he is best choice for the state

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Another promoters of the Obi-Datti Movement in Akwa Ibom State yesterday endorsed the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the state, Mr. Umo Eno.

The group declared their support for the PDP candidate during a visit to the candidate in Uyo, yesterday.

The State Coordinator of the movement, Mr. Nature Udoh, said after a thorough evaluation of all the candidates vying for the governorship position, they decided that Eno’s development blueprint and antecedents have a semblance as that of their principal, Mr. Peter Obi.

Udoh said given the capacity, competence, character, and humble disposition of the PDP candidate, the Obi-Datti Movement believed Eno would make the best governor for the State.



While justifying the decision of the group, Udoh said the group cannot afford to sit on the fence and be unconcerned about affairs in the state, stressing that in the event of allowing a wrong governor emerge, everyone would be negatively affected.

According to him, “We have looked at all the candidates and compared them with you, and have concluded that you are the best man for the job.

“We are here to say that we, the Obidients in this state will mobilise and vote for you. We can’t behave as if this election doesn’t concern us because if a bad governor is elected, we will also suffer.



“From our assessment, with your job creation and private sector experience, you have the required expertise to run the State at this moment.”

Udoh, who disclosed that the movement was basically about Peter Obi for president, added that since they are all either from Akwa Ibom or resident in the state, they were duty bound to actively participate in the process of electing a new governor who will sustain the peace and development trajectory in the state.



Also speaking, the Coordinating Chairman of Obi-Datti Support Groups, Bernard Titus, said he had earlier declared support for Eno, stressing that even while mobilising for Obi for president, the seasoned businessman was his choice for governor.

Addressing the leadership and coordinators of the groups numbering over 100, the governorship hopeful appreciated the movement for their decision to support his vision and to vote for the PDP.

Eno, who was accompanied by his running mate, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, member representing Etinan Federal Constituency, Onofiok Luke, among others, observed that the Obi-Datti movement had proven its mettle and applauded them for the zeal, which saw them winning some States at the presidential polls, including Lagos and FCT.

He noted that his administration would be all-inclusive and appealed to them to join hands with him to move the state forward.

“That dream you wanted to see realised at the national level, we can start it from here. Friends, of all the people running for this position, I am the candidate that shares a lot in common with Gov. Peter Obi. Like him, I am a simple, down to earth person and, therefore, your best option.

“I started my own business from scratch and built it to what it is today, I did not take over from my father or reap where others have sowed. I have employed and encouraged thousands of youths.

“No doubt, I am the one who will best serve the interests you represent. Having heard you loud and clear, I am prepared to work with you,” he stressed.

Eno urged them to reach out to their followers and supporters across the State, spread the message of the ARISE Agenda, and convince them to vote for the PDP on March 11, 2023.