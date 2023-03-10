Flying Eagles to Battle Tunisia for Record  ‘Golden’ Bronze

U20 AFCON

After failing to go pass the hurdle posed by The Gambia’s Young Scorpions on Monday, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will this afternoon take on their Tunisian counterparts in the Third-place match of the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations to determine the country to go home with the consolatory bronze trophy of the tournament.

Today’s game at the Cairo International Stadium will kick off at 4pm Egypt time (3pm Nigeria time).

Should the Flying Eagles win today’s clash with Tunisia, it will be Nigeria’s record fourth Bronze in the U20 tournament. They have only lost the third place game once in 2019 when Flying Eagles were beaten by South Africa.

Ladan Bosso wards lost the chance to play in the final when they lost by the odd lone goal defeat to the Young Scorpions in the tournament’s second semi-final in Cairo on Monday.

Now, the seven-time champions Flying Eagles are condemned to win today in the classification match. Tunisia crumbled 3-0 to the sterling Senegalese in the first semi-final in Cairo the same Monday morning.

Flying Eagles resumed training on Wednesday evening at the 30 June Stadium training pitch in preparations for the tie against the Tunisians. The training session lasted for 90 minutes with Bosso and his assistants in charge.

It was the first training session of the Flying Eagles since the team lost 0-1 to The Gambia on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football has appointed Mohamed Athoumani from The Comoros Islands as referee for the third-place match, alongside Fanta Idriss Kone from Mali (assistant referee 1), Soukaina Hamdi (assistant referee 2) and Lamin Jammeh from The Gambia (fourth official).

Bouhtane Said from The Comoros will serve as match commissioner with Imade El Fahouss from Morocco in the role of general coordinator.