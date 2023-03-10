Appeal Court Releases New Posting of Justices

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A new posting of justices on the bench of the Court of Appeal has been released.

The posting, spanning the divisions of the appellate court, took effect from March 7. But the justices are expected to resume at their new divisions on or before March 14, 2023.

A copy of the posting letter, dated March 7, sighted by THISDAY showed that the Lagos division had seven justices, with Justice J. O. Bada as Presiding Justice (PJ). Other members of the Lagos division include Justices O. F. Ogbuinya, O. A. Otisi, F. O. Oho, A. S. Umar, A. M. Bayero, and M. I. Sirajo.

Kaduna division with four Justices has Justice C. N. Uwa as PJ and Justices Audi Wambai, M. B. Idris, and M. S. Hassan as members, according to the letter.

It said Ibadan division had Justice M. A. Adumein as PJ and Justices Yargata Nimpar, Gabriel Kolawole, and A. B. Mohammed as members.

For Enugu division, Justice U. I. Ndukwe-Anyanwu is PJ, with Justices J. O. K. Oyewole and J. E. Ekanem as members.

Similarly, Justice T. N. Orji-Abadua was posted as PJ of Benin division, with Justices F. O. Akinbami and S. O. Nwaka-Gbagi as members.

In Jos division, Justice T. Y. Hassan is PJ, while Justices I. A. Andenyangtso, J. G. Abundaga, and Olasumbo Goodluck are members.

Port Harcourt division has Justice J. S. Ikyegh as PJ, while Justices S. T. Hussein, F. A. Ojo, and A. Waziri are members.

Abuja division with seven Justices is to be presided over by Justice H. S. Tsammani. Others Justices in the division include Justices S. J. Adah, P. O. Ige, O. E. Williams-Dawodu, U. A. Ogakwu, M. Mustapha, and D. Z. Senchi.

For Calabar division, Justice R. C. Agbo is PJ while the two members are Justices H. A. Barka and B. B. Aliyu.

Ilorin, which has three justices, is presided by Justice O. A. Belgore and both Justices Bitrus Sanga and K. I. Amadi as members.

Similarly, three justices were posted to Owerri division, which would be presided by Justice J. H. Sankey, with Justices O. A. Adefope-Okojie and S. A. Bola as members.

Sokoto division with four Justices is presided by Justice M. L. Shuaibu, with members including Justices R. M. Abdullahi, Ebiowei Tobi, and A. M. Talba.

Yola division has four Justices with Justice I. O. Akeju as PJ and the trio of Justices H. A. Abiru, P. O. Affen, and M. L. Abubakar as members.

Justice C. E. Nwosi-Iheme is PJ of Ekiti division with A. M. Lamido and O. A. Adegbehingbe as members.

Akure division, with three Justices, is presided by Justice O. F. Omoleye, while other members are Justices I. Jombo-Ofo and Y. A. Bashir.

Makurdi division is presided by Justice M. A. Danjuma, while members include Justices B. A. Georgewill and I. W. Jauro.

Asaba division has Justice Tunde Awotoye as PJ and Justices U. Onyemenam, M. O. Bolaji-Yusuf, and A. O. Obaseki-Adejumo as members.

Justice O. O. Daniel-Kalio is posted as PJ for Awka division, with Justices P. A. Mahmoud and B. I. Gafai as members.

Gombe division has Justice A. A. B. Gumel as PJ, and Justices J. Y. Tukur, M. Danjuma, and A. I. Banjoko as members.

Kano division has Justice Ita Mbaba as PJ, while Justices B. M. Ugo and U. A. Musale are members.

A breakdown of the posting revealed that a total of 20 PJs were posted across the six geopolitical zones.

While three justices were posted to the North-central, the North-east had two, North-west had three, five were posted to South-east, three to the South-south, and four to the South-west.