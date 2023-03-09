Group: Presidential Poll Credible, Tinubu Legitimately Elected

Sunday Okobi

The National Chairman/Coordinator of Team Prosper, Mr. Shehu Bankole-Hameed, yesterday, declared that the recently held presidential election was free, fair and credible, adding that the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu, was legitimately elected president.

He warned politicians trying to foment violence due to the declaration of Tinubu as the president-elect to desist from such acts.

Bankole-Hameed also said that the election was free, fair and credible, and that anyone who is unsatisfied with the outcome should seek redress in court.

According to him, “February 25, 2023, presidential election was adjudged very free and fair. With all human limitations, it had its errors but the errors did not call for the cancellation of the election nor did it invalidate the election. The election produced a winner in Bola Tinubu. Now, he has received his certificate of return.

“Again, if anyone feels left out, they have the court to address it, not being on the street or on social media shouting or some pastors saying he is not their president. These are misleading. Clerics should not say things like that because it is unfair to mislead the people. We have a president-elect and by the grace of God and he is

Tinubu.

“He is going to be our president and commander-in-chief on May 29. Let me make it clear that anybody trying to foment trouble should do so for themselves, not for people’s children. Nigerians have spoken; we have another four years God willing to wait. After four years, people can try their luck again. We wish the president a good time in gathering all the information he can gather and bringing the best team on board so that we can have a better country.”