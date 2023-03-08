Police: We Didn’t Recover Sensitive Polls’ Materials from Any Building in Minna

Laleye Dipo in Minna



The Niger State Police Command, yesterday, said it did not recover any sensitive governorship and house of assembly elections materials billed for Saturday from any building in Minna, the state capital.

The media had last week reported that the police raided a building in Niger State, said to be a situation room of one of the two leading political parties, where some sensitive materials including ballot papers BVAs machines were found.

The police, in a statement yesterday insisted that, “No such raid took place neither were such materials recovered.”

In the statement signed by the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, the force said, “The Niger State Police Command is inundated with calls and publications in some online media, alleging that the Police had discovered a building where ballot papers and BVAS machines were found in Minna metropolis.

“It was further alleged that the police also raided a political party’s situation room. The Police Command wishes to categorically deny these spurious allegations as these publications do not reflect the true position of the incident.”

According to Abiodun, “The Command with every sense of responsibility states that on 05/03/2023 at about 1500hrs, information was received that some persons were found in a building at Bosso Estate allegedly thumb-printing ballot papers ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

“Upon receipt of this information, the Police patrol team led by DPO Bosso Division mobilised to Bosso Estate, Minna in company of the informant to verify the information. Contrary to the report, on entering the building and based on preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the information was untrue and false in its entirety.”

Abiodun said the police discovered the building to be an APC situation room, adding that, “There were no ballot papers or BVAS machines or anything both sensitive and non-sensitive associated with elections in the past or in the future found in the building.

“The said informant, who was later identified as Arch. Aminu Maaji and one Mohammed Liman were immediately invited for further questioning for giving false information and attempt to cause breach of peace at the scene by the SCID.

“The Command wishes to inform members of the public to disregard this misinformation, as it is false, untrue and merely misleading,” adding that, they should verify and confirm their information before raising the alarm to avoid causing public uproar, most especially to also avoid over-heating the electioneering atmosphere and peaceful co-existence being enjoyed in the state.