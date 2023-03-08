  • Wednesday, 8th March, 2023

Oyo Monarchs, Politicians Back Makinde’s Reelection Bid 

Nigeria | 55 mins ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan 

Traditional rulers in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State, have thrown their weight behind the reelection bid of Governor Seyi Makinde, saying he has delivered on his promises. 

This is just as politicians from the zone that include candidates of Accord in the last elections have also declared their support for the governor.

The monarchs and politicians gave the pledge to Makinde who is of  the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during a meeting held at the palace of the Okere of Saki, Oba Khalid Olabisi. 

The Oke Ogun zone is made up of 10 local government areas.

Present at the meeting include a House of Representatives member representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency who is also the Accord senatorial candidate for Oyo North, Hon. Shina Peller; immediate past chairman of PDP in Oyo State, Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha; and Oyo North Senatorial Chairman for New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Alhaji Tajudeen Oloyede.

Others are a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Hon.  Kehinde Adetola; representatives from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogunyinka Solomon; Sarafadeen Olaide from Labour Party (LP) and Accord House of Representatives candidate for Saki West/Saki East/Atisbo Federal Constituency, Robert Atitlola.

The traditional rulers and the politicians in a communique issued at the end of the meeting, said they  x-rayed the plans for the zone by different governorship candidates and decided to support Governor Makinde for second term.

The communique read in part, “The meeting was held at the palace of the Okere of Saki Land and had in attendance critical stakeholders across all political parties within the 10 local government areas of Oke Ogun. It also had in attendance all Oke Ogun royal fathers.

“The purpose behind the meeting was to x-ray the three major political parties in the state with the view to determine where Oke Ogun will have their interest defended and their political benefits derived.

“Against this background, the meeting therefore unanimously agreed and adopts His Excellency, Engr. Oluseyi Makinde as their governorship candidate in Oyo State for the forthcoming election holding on March 11, 2023.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.