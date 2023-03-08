Just In: Unidentified Jet Kills Several Villagers in Niger

* Bandits raid two other communities

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Several villagers are reported to have been killed when an unidentified fighter jet bombed Akere town in Wushishi local government area of Niger State

The incident which occurred on Tuesday evening left many other villagers injured.

The latest incident came barely one month after a similar tragedy occurred at Galadimakogo town in Shiroro local government area where no less than 20 local hunters were bombed also by an unidentified aircraft. Some of those injured in that incident are still receiving treatment at the IBB Specialist Hospital in Minna the state capital.

It was learnt that the Akere bombing took place same time that 100 bandits stormed the community wreaking havoc, kidnapping many villagers and rustling more than 300 cattle.

A community leader in nearby Zungeru who confirmed the incident to THISDAY on condition of anonymity, explained that the villagers bombed were hiding under trees from bandits when the disaster struck them.

According to him, “We cannot say whether the aircraft belong to the government or bandits”.

It was also gathered that no less than 50 gunmen same Tuesday raided Kwazi community in Rafi local government area of the state, killing 5 people and rustling about 150 cattle.

Also on Tuesday, 3 villagers were killed and 15 others abducted in Dandaudu community in Munya local government area of the state. Five others including two women sustained gunshot injuries during the attack. The gunmen also went away with no less than 150 cattle.

Efforts to get Police Public Relations Officer Niger State Police Command DSP Wasiu Abiodun to confirm the incident was abortive as his lines were switched off.

However the State Commissioner for Internal Security Mr Emmanuel Umar when contacted on phone neither denied nor confirm the Akere incident.