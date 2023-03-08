Buhari Returns from Qatar, Arrives Daura Ahead of Saturday’s Guber, Assembly Polls

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is back in Nigeria after a four-day trip to Doha, Qatar, where he participated in the Fifth United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries (LCDs).

In a release by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, the president on arrival in Katsina on Wednesday by 4.50pm, was received at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport by Governor Aminu Bello Masari and his cabinet members, and he proceeded to his hometown, Daura, by chopper.

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, and the Emirate Council were at the helipad to welcome the president in Daura.

President Buhari will remain in Daura until after the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.

At the UN conference in Doha, the president joined the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, and other world leaders to mobilize political will, solidarity and actions to transform LCDs by finding sustainable solutions to the challenges of poverty, food insecurity, hunger, weak infrastructure, poor health facilities and climate change among other problems.

Buhari, as usual, used the opportunity of the trip to foster closer relations with foreign leaders and promote the nation’s engagements at regional and global level. He also met with Nigerian professionals residing in Qatar.