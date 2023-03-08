  • Wednesday, 8th March, 2023

Atiku Picks 19 SANs to Challenge Tinubu’s Victory

Breaking | 35 mins ago

*Gadzama heads team

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has  inaugurated a legal team of 19 SANs to prosecute his election petition against the results of the presidential election of February 25 and reclaim what he claims to be his mandate.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the election and President elect.

The legal team headed by J.K.Gadzama is  to prosecute the election petition case for Atiku.

Other membes of the legal team include Chief Chris Uche (SAN), Mr. Paul Usoro (SAN), Tayo Jegede (SAN), Ken Mozia (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Mahmood Magaji (SAN), Joe Abraham (SAN), Mr Chukwuma Umeh (SAN), Dr. Garba Tetengi (SAN) and Chief Emeka Etiaba (SAN).

Others are Chief Goddy Uche (SAN), Prof. Maxwell Gidado (SAN); the National Legal Adviser of the PDP, A. K. Ajibade (SAN), Mr. O. M. Atoyebi, (SAN), Mrs. Nella Rabana (SAN), Paul Ogbole (SAN), Nuremi Jimoh (SAN), and Abdul Ibrahim (SAN).

The PDP presidential candidate, while inaugurating the legal team at his campaign headquarters in Abuja, charged members  to establish the claim of illegality in the February 25 presidential election and reclaim the mandate of the Nigerian people.

Atiku told the team that apart from reclaiming the mandate from those who perpetrated the electoral heist that was not a reflection of the will of Nigerians, the legal team should also use the opportunity of the trial to strengthen constitutional democracy in the country.

Addressing the team headed by Chief Gadzama, SAN, at the conference room of his office at the campaign headquarters, Atiku said it was imperative that they worked assiduously in reclaiming the mandate, not necessarily because of him and the PDP,  but to strengthen democracy and the electoral process and for generations unborn.

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android

ReplyReply allForward

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.