APGA Appeals for Igbos’ Support in Saturday’s Elections

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has pleaded with the people of the South-eastern part of Nigeria not to vote against it as they did during presidential and National Assembly elections held 10 days ago.

The political party said it was aware that the masses, particularly the youths came out in their numbers and voted for Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi during the just concluded presidential election.

A statement by APGA’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Tex Ikechukwu, urged the people to vote only for APGA in the States’ Houses of Assembly election coming up on Saturday.

He said: “Ndi igbo should please vote for APGA, particularly in Anambra, where the sitting governor is from APGA for seamless execution of government policies.”

While explaining the losses suffered by his party in the presidential and National Assembly election, Okechukwu said in most places, the youths who wanted Labour Party’s presidential candidate even voted incompetent people into the national assembly without knowing that they did, only for them to realise their mistakes when the results were announced.

“Most of them started regretting and complaining of their mistakes in wrong choice of members of national assembly

“For you to have voted for a presidential candidate of your choice was plausible because Nigerians wanted a change of APC Buhari-led administration for obvious numerous reasons viz flagrant abuse of rule of law, insecurity, hyper-inflation etc.

“The masses particularly the youths came out in their numbers and voted for Labour Party for Peter Obi to be president of the federal republic of Nigeria,” he said.

The APGA scribe said his party suffered from the unintended misfortunes of bandwagon effect of voters’ anger to throw away the APC administration.

Okechukwu, pleaded with voters in Anambra state to support the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo by voting for APGA House of Assembly candidates on Saturday.

” If you vote any other party other than APGA it is a vote to stagnate the state and stop all the lofty programs the government of APGA has started.

“I implore you Ndi Anambra to vote only for APGA in Anambra state house of assembly election coming on Saturday the 11 March 2023, so that you will benefit massively, so that there will be seamless cooperation between the legislature (house of assembly members) and the executive (governor Soludo).

“If you vote for another party, that other party members will try to frustrate government policies and they may end up demanding outrageous sums to approve government proposals.

This is the money that would be used to develop the state,” he said.

Okechukwu also pleaded with the people to consider the place of APGA’s founding father, late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and vote for the party.

In the same vein, Okechukwu said a vote for APGA in Anambra state would help produce majority House of Assembly members who would support Soludo to achieve his agenda of making Anambra a liveable place.

Regarding the protests trailing the presidential election, Okechukwu said there were several mistakes made by INEC untrained ad-hoc staff who could not operate the BVAS and couldn’t even manage the electoral process.