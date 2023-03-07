NLC Inaugurates Multi-million Naira Office Complex in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kogi State chapter, yesterday inaugurated it’s new office complex in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The outgoing State Chairman of NLC, Onuh Johnson Edoka, made this know while speaking at the inauguration of the multi- million-naira Labour House.

Edoka explained that the edifice could be described as a legacy project and epoch-making since 32 years of Kogi State.

The NLC Chairman noted that just like what was reported in other states that government would build Secretariat for NLC and later seal it when workers protest obnoxious policies of government, that would not happen in Kogi State, adding that the new secretariat was built by the union with little support from the government.

According to him, numerous challenges were encountered when they were building project, adding that the union got little support from stakeholders in the state.

“No government can come out and close this secretariat if workers embark on strike. This secretariat belongs to us. The government offered little support in the building of our secretariat.

“We know what is happening in other states were NLC secretariat was built by the state government, so we are careful that is why we went all out to source for fund to build this NLC secretariat by ourselves with little support from government,” he explained.

Edoka, who would be handing over to a new Executive of NLC this week, appreciated Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello for his support towards ensuring that NLC in Kogi State has its own secretariat after over 30 years of their existence.

He used the opportunity to also commend the Auditor General of Local Government, Alhaji Usman Ododo for his support in the completion of the Secretariat.

Edoka appealed to Kogi workers to always support the NLC towards achieving their goal in the state.

Speaking at ceremony, the National President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, who was represented by the General Secretary, Emmanuel Ogwaja, commended the leadership of NLC for his achievement in the state.