MOMAN Harps on Deployment of Data to Tame Fraud, Corruption in Downstream Sector



Peter Uzoho



The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has stressed the need for operators in the downstream sector and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to embrace automation as part of measures to entrench transparency and eliminate fraud and corruption in the sector.



The Executive Secretary of MOMAN, Mr. Clement Isong, made the intervention during a virtual workshop to mark the 2023 World International Data Day.

The theme of the workshop was: “Importance of Data and Automation in the Downstream Business.”



Isong said that automation would ensure transparency and boost excellent customer service, eliminate fraud and corruption, and clean up the reputation of the industry.



He specifically urged the NMDPRA and the operators to invest in infrastructure for data gathering.



He stated: “Our position in MOMAN is that we are looking for the automation of the entire supply chain. It will mean everybody needs to invest in order to optimise their businesses.



“Eventually, the beneficiary is the customer. It is good for corporate governance. It removes people’s ability to steal. And the authority itself has got to invest in infrastructure for data gathering and has got to do a preliminary analysis of that data and has to put up that information on its website which investors, marketers operators, and everybody can access.”



“On that basis, optimise the business and make investment decisions. It is fundamental to a deregulated system. It improves the quality of decision-making as well as transparency and eliminates bad behaviour as well as fraud and theft.



“You have to shine your light, and darkness and bad practices will disappear.”