Karume: Nigeria’s Self-sufficiency Target in Food Production Hinged on Farmers Education



Gilbert Ekugbe



An Agro Expert and Managing Director, ECOBasics Seeds Company Limited, Mr. Brighton Karume, has warned that Nigeria’s quest for food security would remain a mirage until its farmers are educated to plant seeds instead of grains.



Karume disclosed this while interacting with a collection of farmers on importance of seed planting.



He said: “The federal government has a robust agricultural policy framework and a conducive environment to ensure the country becomes self-sufficient in food production, but government efforts and good will are not recording the appropriate results because only a very few farmers plant quality and healthy seeds while others plant grains that should be meant for consumption.”



He asserted that the majority of farmers perceived the purchase of seeds from recognised seed companies as a waste of money.



He also stated that majority of farmers grew grains whose purity and germination rate are doubtful and could not be guaranteed.



Karume said: “These grains are planted every year and saved for the following planting season. It is very important to educate farmers on the differences between seeds and grains. Grains are meant to be used for food, so they are not treated, and there is no need to pay attention to their germination rate. On the other hand, seeds are not meant to be eaten because they are treated to protect them from diseases and pest attacks and are meant to be planted.”