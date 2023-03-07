Group: Investigate Vote-Buying, Thuggery, Diversion of Votes in Akwa Ibom North-east Senatorial District

Okon Bassey in Uyo



A group, the Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance has called on security agents to investigate reports of massive rigging, vote-buying and voters intimidation reported across Akwa Ibom North West (Ikot Ekpene) Senatorial District in the February 25, 2023 general election.

The group has also called on the electoral umpire to explain how all the votes amassed by Peter Obi in Senatorial District, ended up for the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Briefing newsmen in Uyo yesterday, the Chairman of the Alliance, Barrister Stephen Abia, also enjoined voters to avail security agents of information on the perpetrators of the illegalities in the interest of the democratic process in the State.

He wondered why agents and observers, who were in the field in Ikot Ekpene senatorial district reported widespread support for Peter Obi in the presidential polls, only for Peter Obi’s votes to be greatly and grossly reduced at the expense of the APC and its candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

The group maintained that such an act was capable of causing loss of confidence in the electoral process by the electorates and general apathy in the next phase of the election coming up this weekend.

“How did Peter Obi win in several localities in Uyo and Eket, only to lose everywhere in Ikot Ekpene. That is obviously impossible,” he said.

The group noted that beyond vote-buying and monetary inducements, allegations of intimidation of voters and use of fake security agents to perpetrate illegalities marred the smooth conduct of the exercise in the senatorial district notable in Ikot Ekpene, Abak, and Etim Ekpo local government areas.

The group wants security agents to fish out the perpetrators of this monetary inducements and voter’s intimidation and bring them to book to serve as a deterrent to others

“It is very unfortunate that in the 21st Century, with so much enlightenment, people could be so desperate to the point of manipulating, buying buying, thuggery, and other forms of intimidation just to actualise their selfish aims.

“We believe that if perpetrators are fished out and brought to book it will serve as a deterrent to others nursing such course of actions in the next election”

“The Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance, however, called on citizens of the state to remain calm and law-abiding and come out and en mass to exercise their franchise in support of the peace and continued stability in the state on March 11, 2023 Governorship elections.