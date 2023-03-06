Gov Elections: Accord Party Denies Alliance with Any Political Party

Ahead of the 2023 Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections on Saturday, March 11, the Lagos State Chapter of Accord Party has categorically debunked rumours that the party plans to ally with another party.

In a statement the Lagos state Chairman, J. Ola Beckley and the D.G, Accord Lagos Campaign Council, Lanre Ogundare, signed, the party urged the public to dismiss the rumours.

The party insisted that it fielded candidates for the March 11th 2023 elections with Hakeem Olaogun Dickson as its flag bearer.

The statement read in part: “Being Press Briefing by Accord Lagos on the 2023 Gubernatorial and State Assemblies Elections Coming up on the 11th of March, 2023, Our Stand.

“We wish to welcome all our teaming members, supporters, sympathisers, and candidates of Accord Lagos for Governorship and House of Assemblies press briefing.”

The party noted that “We want to appreciate your commitment, tenacity, sagacity sincerely, and most importantly, your loyalty to the party during the last presidential and National Assembly elections. You all have shown concern about making Nigeria great again.

“We notice the double dealings of the expelled group led by Rev. Adeniyi. Despite the last-minute shortcomings, we were still resolute in casting our votes which we tagged Vote of Liberation.”

The party insisted that it has campaigned and toured the length and breadth of Lagos, presenting its manifesto to residents and the electorate in Lagos state. “We are committed to a better Lagos, a working and functional Lagos and a Lagos for all.

“Considering the foregoing, we have not formed any alliance with ANY political party and are not in talk with one at present, but we are resolute in making Lagos state great again.”

According to the statement, Accord Party is open for discussion, possible alliance with a clear direction of Lagos first, alignments and realignments.

The statement emphasised: “We thank all the electorate that believes in the struggle of Accord and voted for us, promising a better (deal) Lagos when we formed the government through your unflinching support come 11th March. 2023 by voting en-mass for the party.

“We thank our partners from the press and promise a stronger relationship in the Lagos of our dreams.”