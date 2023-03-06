  • Monday, 6th March, 2023

Firm Unveils New Banking App

Business | 2 hours ago


Ugo Aliogo

Clever Digital Limited has announced the launch of its digital banking platform, Sprout.

The company in a statement said Sprout, which is purposely built for retail outlets and social entrepreneurs, is a cutting-edge financial technology solution designed to aid the growth of businesses across the country through the provision of seamless payments, financial and business management solutions.

The statement said the platform combines the latest advancements in financial technology and innovative features like ‘Tap to Pay’ for card payments using merchants’ mobile phones.

The statement revealed that Sprout promises to significantly improve the business transaction processes of its customers through the simplicity of payments, target savings, loan accessibility and various attractive incentives.

The statement also stated that by signing up for an instant Sprout account, customers enjoy zero maintenance fees, affordable e-banking charges, interest on their savings and access to business loans.

The Chief Executive Officer, Sprout, Enahoro Uanseoje said: “We decided to undertake this venture to help businesses realize their growth potential through the provision of reliable and affordable payment processing and business enhancement solutions. Our team has worked relentlessly to build a product that utilizes a customer-centric approach to provide transactional and financial insights to customers. We listen to each customer’s needs and provide tailored solutions that can grow their business and scale.”

He averred that though small businesses contribute almost half of the nation’s gross domestic product, a large percentage of them still experience payment and financial issues that threaten the growth of their enterprise.

Uanseoje added that Sprout is designed to remove all these growth barriers like payments, settlement delays, reconciliation and overbearing maintenance fees.

