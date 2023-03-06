Bosso Unfazed as Flying Eagles Battle The Gambia Tonight

U20 AFCON SEMIS

Femi Solaja with agency report

Flying Eagles Coach, Ladan Bosso, has said that he is not bothered by the credentials of The Gambia as both teams come face-to-face tonight in one of the semi-final clashes of the on-going Under-20 AFCON tournament in Egypt.

The Gambia happen to be one of the free scoring sides in the tournament but the Nigerian coach said yesterday that he is not bothered about his opposition and would rather focus on the strength of his own team and its capacity to upturn the apple cart at the familiar Cairo International Stadium.

“Previous results will not determine what happens in our semi-final match against The Gambia. They have been in great form and my boys have also recovered well and are in their elements. It will be a great match but I believe in my team and we are confident of playing in the Final on Saturday.”

In their four matches so far at the tournament, the Flying Eagles have won three matches and lost one, and have scored four goals and conceded one. On their part, the Young Scorpions have scored a total of nine goals, conceding none.

The Gambia dismantled South Sudan 5-0 at the Harass El Hedood Stadium in Alexandria to pick one of Africa’s tickets to the FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Indonesia, and is one of only two teams to have won all their matches at the 17th Africa U20 Cup of Nations ongoing in Egypt.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has appointed Libyan official Abdulrazg Ahmed as referee for the match at the Cairo International Stadium.

Hamza Bouzit, who is from Algeria will be the assistant referee 1, while Nigerien official Abdoul Moctar Saley and Jalal Jayed from Morocco will serve as assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively.

ROAD TO THE SEMI-FINAL

Group A

Senegal I Nigeria 0

Nigeria 1 Egypt 0

Mozambique 0 Nigeria 2

Quarter Final

Uganda 0 Nigeria 1

Group C

The Gambia I Tunisia 0

Zambia 0 The Gambia 2

The Gambia 1 Benin Republic 0

Quarter Final

The Gambia 5 South Sudan 0