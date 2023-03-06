AbdulRazaq Urges APC Members  to Consolidate Party’s Success in Kwara





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of March 11 poll, Kwara State Governor, Mr. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to redouble their efforts in canvass for more votes from all eligible voters in order to guarantee the success of the party in the forthcoming election.

The APC recorded landslide victory in both the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state on February 25 by winning the seats for House of Representatives and the Senate.

However, speaking at his Adewole Ward meeting of the APC in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state, AbdulRazaq said that “we must not relent because of the success recorded in the previous elections.

“We must redouble our efforts to consolidate on the success. We must continue to canvass and campaign for our party and all our candidates. We must all come out and vote this Saturday.”

The governor, therefore, called “on all APC stakeholders, elders, women, and youth groups to continue the campaign to ensure the victory of the party.”

The governor congratulated party faithful and all residents of the state for supporting the APC.

“I want to congratulate you for the success recorded in the presidential and national assembly elections.

“We are glad that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all our National Assembly candidates emerged victorious in the polls. We say AlhamduliLlaah.

“And we thank the people of Kwara State for their support. In the coming elections next Saturday, our party will also emerge victorious, and we will say AlhamduliLlaah again,” he added.

The governor called on party supporters to be peaceful and wary of the opposition elements who may want to disrupt the electoral process.

“By the grace of God, we will win the next Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections. Tinubu has acknowledged your support, and he has asked me to thank all of you,” he said.

AbdulRazaq, however, said that “the opposition knows they can’t win this election. They are bent on disrupting the process. Don’t allow that. Come out peacefully and ensure that you vote for APC massively. Don’t resort to violence. We shall win this election, in Shaa Allaah.”