  • Sunday, 5th March, 2023

Vote out APC to End Bad Governance, Impunity,  in Kaduna, PDP Tell  Residents

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The  opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna state, has asked residents of the state to end bad governance and impunity by voting out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 11, governorship and state assembly elections.

In a statement on Sunday, the party  called on the people not to be discouraged by the  challenges and the outcome of the  February 25, Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The statement signed by Reuben Buhari, Deputy Director, Media and Publicity, PDP State Campaign Directorate, commended the people of the state for voting massively for the PDP in the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Buhari said the support for the PDP led to the defeat of the APC in the state during the February 25 polls in which the PDP secured  the highest votes in the presidential election in the state as well as won  the three senatorial seats and 10 out of the 16 House of Respresentarives seats.

The statement urged residents to come out enmass on Saturday and repeat the same feat.

Buhari noted that although many people may be demoralised following INEC’s declaration of Bola Tinubu as winner of the presidential election and may not want to vote in the governorship election, it emphasised that refusing to vote on Saturday is not the best option.

“If our dream is to have a secure, prosperous Kaduna state, then we owe it a duty to ourselves and our families to come out and vote for the PDP on Saturday”, the statement said.

According to Buhari, “Not going voting would ensure that more of our people in Kaduna state get sacked with impunity, or forcefully retired without getting their benefits.

“Not voting might ensure the continuation of school fees increment in Kaduna’s tertiary institutions without regard to the common man.

“Abstaining from voting would continue to see our traditional institutions bastardised without recourse to what the people genuinely desire.

“We would continue to witness more demolitions of houses and shops that the common man is using for sustenance; we will continue to see the forceful seizure of people’s land…”

The statement called on the people to close ranks and work together to liberate Kaduna from bad governance.

Buhari added that, “With us all strategically closing ranks, we will emerge with enough votes to ensure that the APC never again brings any hardship to the residents of Kaduna State.”

The statement urged citizens to be warry about the APC in its desperation to remain in office, saying, “they might employ and deploy all manner of illegalities to woo voters  before and during the elections”.

It further called on voters to be extra vigilant and reject any form of  inducement  aimed at compromising them.

