Ibe Kachikwu out of His Shell?



Great things are on the horizon for Nigerian citizens whose career paths have shown them to be capable of handling duties and tasking responsibilities in the new era. Ibe Kachikwu, the immediate former Minister of State Petroleum Resources, is one of these Nigerians that fortune has flashed a smile upon. With the new prospects that are before him, Kachikwu will likely burst out of his cocoon before anybody can predict his moves.



The day has come for Kachikwu to shine again. According to reports, the former Minister has caught the eyes of multiple Nigerian universities, all of which are prepared to flex their muscles if only they would be privileged to have Kachikwu as a visiting Professor of Law. One might say that this opens Kachikwu up to all sorts of accolades and demonstrates his track record in the political world as evidence that he is a practiced man of the court.



From the reports gleaned, Kachikwu’s stars blossomed anew when various universities asked to have him as a visiting Professor of Law. These institutions include the University of Benin in Benin City, Edo State; Baze University in Abuja; and Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD). With these universities behind him, Kachikwu stands the chance of coming out of the hole that time has dug him in, especially after his stint at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).



It is easy to forget that Kachikwu was and will always be a lawyer. This was especially the case when he caught the eye of President Muhammadu Buhari and the latter named him the NNPC Group Managing Director and then Minister of State for Petroleum Resources. Of course, Kachikwu’s being the President of OPEC played a role in President Buhari’s faith in him.

Whatever the case, things are looking rosy for the man.