LG Tackles Cholera Outbreak with N23.5m in Katsina





Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Safana Local Government of Katsina State said that it has procured and supplied drugs worth N23.5 million to curb Cholera outbreak and other communicable diseases in the area.

The Council Chairman, Hon. Muhammed Kabir-Umar, told journalists in Safana that the drugs were distributed to all the health facilities across the local government.

He explained that the drugs were procured to ensure that victims of the outbreak receive the best treatment, and called for a concerted effort towards bringing to an end the menace of cholera outbreak in the area.

He said: “From the inception of my administration to date, we spent N23.5 million on procurement and supply of drugs to fight cholera. We decided to procure the drugs to assist our people that are victims of the cholera outbreak.

“As their representative, it is part of our responsibility to come to their aid. That’s why we have purchased and supplied enough drugs for emergency cases of Cholera and other communicable diseases, and we will continue to do that for them”.

To prevent the outbreak, the chairman said the council under his watch has expanded the sum of N5 millions on repairs of motorised boreholes across the 10 electoral wards of the local government.

He, however, said the council has distributed N4 million to victims of Kunkunna Village who were mistakenly hit by the air component of the Nigeria Army during clearance operations in the area.

The council chairman explained that each of the victims received N100,000 along with two bags of maize, adding that the council would continue to bring more succour to the needy in order to alleviate their plight.

In his welcome remarks, the Head of Local Government Administration in the area, Yushau Bala-Kurfi, urged the beneficiaries to use the funds given to them judiciously in order to make them self-reliant.