APC Donates N100m to Victims of Maiduguri Market Fire Disaster

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday announced a donation of N100 million from the party’s headquarters to the victims of Maiduguri Market disaster.

The market, said to be the largest in the North-east geo-political zone, was razed down on Monday morning following an intense fire outbreak.

Abdullahi, who made the donation when he paid a sympathy visit to Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, said

“The party (APC) leadership will stand shoulder to shoulder with you in this trying time, Your Excellency. We are therefore donating N100 million to support you in providing relief to the victims of the unfortunate fire incident that happened on Sunday.”

The APC National Chairman was accompanied on the visit by Senator Abubakar Kyari, Deputy National Chairman (North), Ambassador Usman Sarki, Special Adviser on Policy, Ambassador Habib Habu, Special Adviser on Protocol and Programme and Nata’ala Keffi, Special Adviser on Media.

On his part, Governor Zulum expressed his gratitude to the chairman and his delegation for their visit to Borno and for empathising with the people,

“Mr. Chairman, I wish to, from the bottom of my heart, convey our deepest appreciation for this visit. We are indeed very grateful for your kind gesture of donating N100m to the victims. This amount will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the victims,” Zulum said.

The governor gave the assurance of judicious utilisation of all funds donated in cushioning the hardships faced by victims of the Monday Market disaster.