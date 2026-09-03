WordenHCD, Access Bank Partner to Equip 2,500 Lagos Students with Financial, Digital Skills

Funmi Ogundare

WordenHCD Limited, in partnership with Access Bank, has commenced the second edition of its Spark-ED initiative, targeting more than 2,500 primary and secondary school students across Lagos State with practical financial, digital and entrepreneurial skills.

The initiative, tagged Spark-ED 2.0, is designed to complement classroom education by equipping young people with competencies needed to make informed financial decisions, navigate the digital economy and identify opportunities to create value.

The programme is currently implemented in selected schools, including Muritala Ajadi School, Surulere; Hope Rising Primary School, Bariga; and Millard Primary School, Ikeja, with plans to extend its reach to more students as the initiative progresses.

Speaking on the partnership, Chief Operating Officer of WordenHCD, Ifreke Brendan, explained that the programme was driven by the need to prepare young people for life and work beyond academic success.

According to him, education must go beyond academic knowledge, stressing that young people need to understand money management, leverage technology to solve problems and transform ideas into value.

“Through Spark-ED 2.0, we are giving students an early opportunity to develop these competencies and begin seeing themselves not only as learners, but also as problem-solvers, innovators and future leaders,” he stated.

The initiative will also introduce participants to foundational concepts in financial literacy, digital literacy and entrepreneurship through interactive and age-appropriate learning approaches.

The programme also seeks to develop critical thinking, creativity, communication, problem-solving and entrepreneurial mindsets among students.

A key component of the initiative is its emphasis on practical application, encouraging students to identify everyday challenges within their communities and develop ideas for addressing them.

Brendan said the approach was aimed at helping students move beyond merely acquiring knowledge to applying what they learn to real-life situations and emerging opportunities.

The partnership between WordenHCD and Access Bank also highlights the role of private-sector collaboration in developing financially responsible, digitally capable and entrepreneurial young Nigerians.

“With more than 2,500 students targeted in the second edition, the initiative represents an expansion of the programme and seeks to lay a foundation for lifelong learning, responsible financial behaviour, technological adoption and innovation among young people,” the chief operating officer stated.