Abia APC Refutes Claims Members in Ukwa/ Ngwa Adopted Rival Guber Candidate

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has refuted the alleged adoption of a governorship candidate of a rival party by executive members and stakeholders of APC in Ukwa/Ngwa political bloc.

Speaking with journalists in Umuahia, the state capital yesterday, the state secretary of Abia APC, Chief Chidi Avaja, stated that at no time did party leaders in Ukwa/Ngwa take such reprehensible action of adopting any other candidate other than the Abia APC candidate for the March 11 poll, High Chief Ikechi Emenike.

The APC executives and stakeholders from Ukwa/Ngwa axis were reported to have abandoned their party and adopted the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Okey Ahiwe, who is their kinsman.

But Avaja said that the report was borne out of the “insidious imagination of the party’s detractors who are bent on distracting its rescue movement which is fast gaining currency across the nook and cranny of the state.

“I can tell you authoritatively that the so-called leaders and executive committee members are not members of our party and have never ever been,” he said.

The party scribe noted that it was unthinkable that any genuine member of the Abia APC family would adopt any other governorship candidate “when we have the most formidable candidate who has no blemish or political baggage.”

“Abia APC has the best governorship candidate in the person of High Chief Ikechi Emenike, a man with great ideas and capacity to change the narrative of this badly governed state and place it on the path of accelerated development,” he added.

The Abia APC secretary, therefore, urged all party faithful, supporters and the general Abia public to disregard the purported adoption and remain committed to the party’s 2023 project and its avowed mission to rescue and develop Abia (RADA).

“No matter how they try, our detractors would never make us lose focus as we march with renewed faith and belief in the ability of High Chief Ikechi Emenike to lead our great party to victory in the 2023 governorship and state assembly election,” he said.