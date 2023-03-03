Taraba Guber: APC, LP, SDP Kick over CAN’s Endorsement of PDP Candidate Wole

Ayodele in Jalingo

The gubernatorial candidates of All Progressive Congress(APC), Labour Party(LP) and Social Democratic Party(SDP) in Taraba State have taken a swipe at the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over its endorsement of the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Lt. Col Agbu Kefas(Rtd).

CAN, Taraba Chapter had in a statement dated 24th February, 2023, and signed by its State Secretary, Bishop Manasseh Silas Rifore, directed all Christians to vote for the PDP candidate.



But addressing a joint press conference in Jalingo, Wednesday night, the three candidates, Emmanuel Bwacha (APC), Joel Ikenya (LP) and Danladi Baido Tijos(SDP) lampooned the leadership of CAN in the state, saying their action was capable of dividing Christians in the state.



Taking their turns to express their displeasure over the position of CAN, the candidates told the Christian body to stop being political and face the Lord’s work.

Speaking, Bwacha said, “We’re all Christians. A situation where CAN decides to become partisan is highly disturbing. Following CAN’s footstep, Muslim Council has equally told Muslims to vote a Muslim candidate. But we are candidates of the people of Taraba State irrespective of your religion.



“We have Christians, Muslims and Pagans in Taraba and even Atheists. We are candidates of everybody. People should disregard people who claimed to be serving God but are hypocrites.

“They even went as far as telling people lies that APC does not have a candidate in Taraba. Thank God the people know better”

Also speaking, Ikenya described the action of CAN and the Muslim Council as divisive and a threat to the peace and harmony of the state adding that Tarabans have always known that CAN in the state has always acted as a parastatal of the state government.”

According to him “Taraba comprise of many tribes of different religious affiliation. The action of CAN is capable of causing religious crisis and may threaten the peaceful coexistence of the people.



“Taraba people know that CAN Chairman is an employee of the state government and CAN has always acted as a parastatal under the state government.”

The briefing took a new twist when Baido, the SDP candidate alleged that CAN leadership was given N50 million to carry out the endorsement.

In his words “We are reliably informed that the Chairman of CAN was given fifty million naira by the PDP to do the hatchet job and I can authoritatively say it is blood money. They have mortgaged their consciences,” he fumed.