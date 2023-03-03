Labour Party Will Resist Intimidation in Lagos, Says Rhodes-Vivor

Segun James

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivor has warned that supporters of the party would resist any act of intimidation on election day.



Rhodes-Vivor who spoke in Lagos, yesterday, said: “Our victory is for the people of Lagos and it has set up the foundation upon which we can change the status quo and begin to build a better Lagos moving forward.



“At this moment, I feel your despair, frustrations and anger at this system which callously tries to subvert our will and makes us feel like our votes don’t matter. Do not despair my people.



Our votes actually count and it has retired some members of the status quo already.

“I have also heard about the threats they make to your livelihood, the intimidation on your businesses and the violence they have promised to unleash on you.

“Stand strong for I will stand firm with you through this all and together we shall prevail and after we achieve victory, none of them will dare you.

“We must keep the fire burning and even if they attempt to cower us, they cannot kill our hope. Our hope has kept us going in the face of intimidation, thuggery and suppression.”



He stressed that the people’s hope for a better Lagos and a better Nigeria, “has brought us this far. It has set us apart in this electoral cycle. I appeal to you to reach into your innermost recesses and draw upon strength so that we can emerge victorious and actualise the new Lagos we dream of. We are on the threshold of victory and must not give in to self-doubt or primordial fears.”