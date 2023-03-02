Zulum Approves Another N1 Billion for Reconstruction of Burnt Maiduguri Market

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday approved another N1 billion for reconstruction work to start at the Maiduguri Monday Market which was engulfed by a fire disaster in the early hours of Sunday.

According to a statement yesterday, Zulum’s approval was announced by the Secretary to Borno State Government, Usman Jidda Shuwa, during the inauguration of a committee that would coordinate all matters relating to the market fire incident.

The governor on Monday, presented a cheque of N1 billion to be distributed to victims to serve as emergency relief pending other measures by government.

The SSG during the inauguration read a speech on behalf of Zulum.

Part of the speech stated: “As a responsible and responsive government, we cannot fold our hands and let the situation be as it is, but rise to our responsibilities and do the needful to salvage the situation for the betterment of our people.

“I’d been making frantic efforts in providing palliative to boost their resilience. In this connection, I made some commitments which include the constitution of this high-powered committee, I have also approved the sum of N1 billion for immediate disbursement to the victims for the upkeep of their families.

“I have approved another N1 billion for commencement of reconstruction works at the market,” Zulum was quoted to have said by the SSG.

The 23-member committee inaugurated comprised Engr. Zarami Dungus as the Chairman of the committee.

“The committee also include Chairman 8 Joint Forum Monday Market, the Chairman Traders Association, One Representative each from the 60 Pillars, Rep. Office of the SSG. While General Manager, Monday Market serves as secretary of the committee,” it added.

According to the statement, the governor also spelt out nine specific terms of reference for the committee.

Some of them included: “To appraise and determine the immediate and remote causes of the fire as well as the factors responsible for its wild untrollable nature, engulfing the entire market and establishing whether it was the result of arson or accident.

“To meticulously assess and ascertain whether or not there are specific individuals who may be directly or indirectly responsible for the incident and apportion blame appropriately.

“To thoroughly examine the magnitude of the fire and the extent of the damage caused to physical structures and assess/determine the type of and amount of relief assistance to the affected victims of the fire disaster.

“To accurately compile and determine the actual number of persons who suffered losses as a result of the fire and establish the quantity/amount of property each individual lost to the fire disaster.

“To carefully examine the original master plan of the market and determine whether or not alterations have been made over the years to accommodate more traders and the extent to which such alteration contributed to the uncontainable nature of the fire.”