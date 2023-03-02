Sokoto SDP Expels Deputy Chairman, Two Others over  Anti-party Activities

Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto



The Social Democratic Party (SDP) Sokoto State yesterday expelled its deputy chairman, Dr. Lawal Ibrahim Sani and two others for anti-party activities.

Addressing Journalists yesterday, the chairman of the party in the state Alhaji Sani Suleiman Romo, said after the party state executive council meeting it came out that the former party deputy chairman Dr Lawal Ibrahim Sani, the zonal vice Chairman, Northern zone Tambari Baura Binji and Haruna Abubakar have been expelled from the party with immediate effect.

He noted that the trio want to trade the party for selfish interest hence the need to take action against them.

He said the trio had claimed the position of interim leadership of the party in the state.

“Let me inform you that our party structures in the state is intact and we are canvassing votes for our governorship candidate Senator Abubakar Gada and by God’s grace he will win the election on March 11,” he stated.

He added that the leadership of the party in the state has neither discussed nor authorised any party official to enter into alliance with any party.

He said for the avoidance of doubt, SDP Sokoto State under the national leadership of Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam and state chairman Alhaji Sani Suleiman Romo is united strong and capable of springing surprises on Saturday 11, March 2023 governorship election in the state.

He urged the general public to disregard any statement by Dr Lawal Ibrahim since he has been expelled from the party.

He called on the good people of Sokoto state to come out enmass on Saturday, March 11, to exercise their franchise.

Sani had issued a press statement that the party executives in the state had been dissolved and he was mandated to assume the position of interim chairman.

He further disclosed that the decision was due to factionalisation of the party by its governorship candidate Sen Abubakar Gada that made them to take the action.

He maintained that they, the integrity group in the party, had directed their thousands of supporters across the 23 local governments to support the candidature of Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress(APC) in the state.