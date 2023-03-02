  • Friday, 3rd March, 2023

Sokoto SDP Expels Deputy Chairman, Two Others over  Anti-party Activities

Nigeria | 2 days ago

Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

The Social Democratic Party  (SDP) Sokoto State yesterday  expelled its deputy chairman, Dr. Lawal Ibrahim Sani and two others for anti-party activities.

Addressing Journalists  yesterday, the chairman of the party in the state Alhaji Sani Suleiman Romo, said after the party state executive council meeting it came out that the former party deputy chairman  Dr Lawal Ibrahim Sani, the zonal vice Chairman, Northern zone Tambari Baura Binji and Haruna Abubakar have been expelled from the party with immediate effect.

He noted that the trio want to trade the party for selfish interest hence the need to take action against them.

He said  the trio  had claimed the position of interim leadership of the party in the state.

“Let me inform you that our party structures in the state is intact and we are canvassing votes for our governorship candidate Senator  Abubakar Gada and by God’s grace he will win the   election on March 11,” he stated.

He added that  the leadership of the party in the state has neither  discussed nor authorised any party official to enter into alliance with any party.

He said for the avoidance of doubt,  SDP Sokoto State under the national leadership of Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam and state chairman Alhaji Sani Suleiman Romo is united strong and capable of springing surprises on Saturday 11, March 2023 governorship election in the state.

He urged  the general public to disregard any statement by Dr Lawal Ibrahim since he has been expelled from the party.

He called on the good people of Sokoto state to come out enmass on Saturday, March  11,  to exercise their franchise.

 Sani  had issued a press statement that the party executives in the state had been dissolved and he was mandated to assume the position of  interim chairman.

He further disclosed that the decision was due to factionalisation of the party by its governorship candidate Sen Abubakar Gada that made them to take the action.

He maintained that they, the integrity group in the party, had directed their thousands of supporters across the 23 local governments to support the candidature of Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress(APC) in the state.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.