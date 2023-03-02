Osinbajo: Tinubu’s Qualities, Sincerity to Progressive Ideals Needed Now

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, congratulated Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the 2023 presidential poll, saying his qualities and sincerity to progressive ideals were much needed at this time.

“I warmly congratulate the flagbearer of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory at the 2023 Presidential Elections, and his declaration as President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I also congratulate His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima, on his declaration as Vice President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

According to a release issued by his media aide, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo stated that, “In your previous years of public service, you have demonstrated a consistent fidelity to progressive and welfarist ideals, and an ability to build bridges across several divides.

“These attributes are needed especially at this time, to reach out to disaffected sections of our society and to meet the aspirational expectations of our young people, who have shown such a strong desire to impact our democratic process in a positive way.

“I trust that they will not allow whatever setbacks they may have experienced to truncate their strong desire to determine the future course of our national journey. Through thick and thin, we must all remain focused on the objective of birthing the Nigeria of our dreams.”