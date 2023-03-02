NSCDC Destroys 71 Illegal Refineries, 22 Oil Bunkering Sites in Over a Year

Michael Olugbode in Abuja



The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has disclosed that between January 2022 till date, 71 illegal refineries and 22 oil bunkering sites have been destroyed.

The Corps in clampdown on activities of criminal elements such as vandals, economic saboteurs and oil thieves with the use of advanced technologies, within same period impounded 134 trucks, 36 boats and other equipment used in perpetrating illegal oil bunkering in the country.

Speaking at the celebration of the World Civil Defence Day in Abuja, the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Audi said: “The Corps has maintained a dogged fight against the activities of criminal elements such as vandals, economic saboteurs and oil thieves with the use of advanced technologies.

“Consequently, between January 2022 and to date, over 546 suspects have been arrested, 429 under prosecution, 51 convicted, 71 illegal refineries destroyed, 22 illegal oil bunkering sites destroyed, 134 trucks impounded, 36 boats and other equipment used in perpetrating illegal oil bunkering confiscated.”

He said the Corps has been making steady and remarkable progress in line with the theme of this year’s World Civil Defence Day, which was: “The Role of Information Technologies in Risks Assessment.”

He noted that since his appointment exactly two years ago, disaster management, risk assessment, crime detection and prevention, protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) like Petroleum Pipelines, Electrical Installations, Communication Equipment, Roads, Railways and others relatively improved from what it used to be.

Audi said: “Prior to this time, disaster management, risk assessment, crime detection and prevention, protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) like Petroleum Pipelines, Electrical Installations, Communication Equipment, Roads, Railways and others were relatively difficult but today, there is significant improvement.

“The Corps has chosen appropriate protocols and controls to mitigate risks, create and implement emergency plans, monitor potential threats that could lead to disaster and prioritise the protection of humans and asset with the highest value.

“In line with our mandates on disaster management, we have upgraded the Crisis Management Directorate by strategically organising resources to lessen the harm that disasters cause through systematic approaches to sustaining the responsibilities of disaster prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery.”

He added that: “We are determined to make the Corps a world-class organisation, that is why we are not relenting, but working hard to key into the global space and tapping from the experience of other members of the ICDO.

“Due to the appreciation of Modern Information and Communication Technology, the Corps under my watch has upgraded its ICT center with state of the art facilities to meet up with challenges of modern crime fighting and management.

“The Corps has designed, developed and deployed Integrated Electronic Arrest and Reporting system (i-Ears) for classified communication of intelligence, documentation of report from Divisional Commands to the Commandant General via State Commandants, Confidential Inter-Agency Data Sharing, Emergency Threat Reporting on real-time basis which was fully deployed to live stream and monitor security situation across the country during the first round of the 2023 general election.”

He revealed that within the two years of providing leadership to the Corps, “our ICT and cyber experts have designed, developed and deployed Electronic Disaster Alert Monitoring Application to enable NSCDC receive and jointly respond to fire, flood and other emergencies and to enable us provide crowd control, crime prevention and protection for response officers and equipment during emergencies.”