FEC Members Rejoice With Tinubu over Victory at Poll

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



Ministers and other top government officials, yesterday, rejoiced with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and his deputy, Senator Kashim Shettima, over their victory at the presidential poll held last Saturday in the country.

The FEC at the weekly meeting presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, celebrated the victory of Tinubu and Shettima.

Ministers were seen shaking hands, laughing and congratulating each other over the outcome of the elections before the commencement of the meeting.

This, notwithstanding, the Council has approved the sum of N39.6 billion for various transmission lines contracts in the ministry of power.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the meeting, Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, said the various projects constituted the various amount made up of $53 million for offshore and onshore component of N15.6 billion.

“I presented three memos to council today and I got approval for the three memos. The first memo sought the council’s approval for the procurement of transmission line materials for re-conductoring works for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in favour of Messrs Legacy Power in the sum of $6 million; that’s the offshore value. The component for the onshore is N145 million inclusive of the all the taxes and 12 months of completion.

“The second memo seeks the council’s approval for the award of contract for the construction of 15 kilometer turn in, turn out line of the existing Akure-Ado-Ekiti 132 single-circuit transmission line at Akure 330, 132, 33 sub-station transmission company of Nigeria in favour of Messrs Legacy Power Limited in the sum of $2.5m; that’s the offshore component; the onshore component is N988.5 million.

“The sub-station in Akure, which has been completed over two years ago, is a 330 sub-station and we could not energise that sub-station because of lack of line and the line is supposed to come from Benin which is a new line under construction. I have spoken to this project here several times; the project that has problem of right way which we are dealing with gradually and the line is supposed to energise the Akure sub-station which was completed over two years ago.

“The line is coming from Benin North to Oshogbo which will pass and energise the Akure sub-station. So, this project is 132 line from the Akure sub-station going to Akure-Ado-Ekiti which is simultaneously going on with the Benin North-Akure line. By the time we are able to energise the Akure line, this project would have been completed so that the whole area will have no problem of electricity.

“This project will be completed in 12 months and was also approved by the council. The last memo, which has five projects on it sought to design, supply and install 132 32kv sub-station and transmission lines across different locations in the country for TCN in favour of several contractors in the total &53 million; this is the offshore; then the onshore is N15.6 billion.”