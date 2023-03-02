Doguwa, Dahiru Remanded in Kano Prison over Alleged Murder

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa and one Bashir Dahiru, were yesterday arraigned before a Magistrate Court at the Nomansland in Kano before Magistrate Ibrahim Mansour Yola on six-count charge.

The prosecutor, Aisha Salisu, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on February 26, at Tudun Wada local Government area of Kano.

Salisu alleged that on same date the first defendant Doguwa, used a gun and shot one Ibrahim Dauda to death and injured two persons on their leg and hand.

“The defendants conspired with five others now at large and conducted themselves in a manner to cause breach of public peace and burnt the office of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Tudun Wada Dankadai.

“Two persons lost their lives at the said NNPP office, while six persons sustained various injuries.”

The prosecutor urged the court not to admit the defendants to bail, for public peace, tranquility and interest of Justice

“Any person accused of committing capital offence which attracts severe punishment cannot be granted bail,” he added.

Senior Magistrate Ibrahim Mansur-Yola, ordered the remand of the defendant in Kano Correctional Center until March 7, for ruling on his bail application.

The Kano Police Command had on Monday docked the House Leader, Doguwa, over his role in the electoral violence that rocked his country home during the just concluded poll.

Doguwa, who evaded arrest before the police activated a motion that led to his arrest by detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Bompai Kano at Malam Kano International Airport.

The police action was sequel to complaint they received over the gruesome murder of three persons, causing grievous injury to eight others in Tudun Wada LGA last Sunday, while the collation of election results was ongoing.