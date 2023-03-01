Tinubu: I’ll Be the President of All

*Thanks Nigeirians for electing him as 16th president of Nigeria

Says lapses that occurred in the election were relatively few in number and immaterial to final outcome.

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu has assured that he would be the leader of all Nigerians.

The former governor of Lagos state made the pledge while giving his acceptance speech following his declaration as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Tinubu, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s election polled a total votes of 8,794,726 to defeat his closest rival and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar who scored 6,984,520 votes, and Peter Obi of Labour party who polled 6,101,533 votes.

The presidential candidate of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso came a distant 4th with the total votes of 1,496,687 votes.

He also said during the election, other presidential candidates might have been his opponent but they were never his enemy.

Tinubu stated: “I am profoundly humbled that you have elected me to serve as the 16th president of our beloved republic. This is a shining moment in the life of any man and affirmation of our democratic existence. From my heart, I say thank you.

“Whether you are Batified, Atikulated, Obidient, Kwankwasiyya, or have any other political affiliation, you voted for a better, more hopeful nation and I thank you for your participation and dedication to our democracy.

“You decided to place your trust in the democratic vision of a Nigeria founded on shared prosperity and one nurtured by the ideals of unity, justice, peace and tolerance. Renewed hope has dawned in Nigeria.”

Tinubu commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for running a free and fair election.

He said the lapses that occurred were relatively few in number and were immaterial to the final outcome.

According to him, With each cycle of elections, we steadily perfect this process so vital to our democratic life.

Tinubu thanked all the people that supported his campaign, from President Muhammadu Buhari led the campaign as its chairman, to the Vice Presidential-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima.

He added: “To the progressive governors of our party and this nation, to the party leadership, to our loyal party members. I owe you a debt of gratitude. To the entire campaign organization, I thank you sincerely.”

The president-elect commended the Nigerian people for their abiding belief in the country’s democracy.

He said, ” I shall be a fair leader to all Nigerians. I will be in tune with your aspirations, charge up your energies and harness your talents to deliver a nation that we can be proud of.”

“To my fellow candidates, former VP Atiku, former governor Kwankwaso, former governor Obi and all others, I extend the hand of friendship. This was a competitive, high-spirited campaign. You have my utmost respect.”

Tinubu noted that it was time for political competition to give way to political conciliation and inclusive governance.

His words: “During the election, you may have been my opponent but you were never my enemy. In my heart, you are my brothers.

“Still, I know some candidates will be hard put to accept the election results. It is your right to seek legal recourse. What is neither right nor defensible is for anybody to resort to violence. Any challenge to the electoral outcome should be made in a court of law, and not in the streets.”

Tinubu called on his supporters to let peace reign and tensions fade, saying the ruling party ran a principled, peaceful and progressive campaign.

He said, “The aftermath of our campaign must be as benign. Yes, there are divisions amongst us that should not exist. Many people are uncertain, angry and hurt; I reach out to every one of you. Let the better aspects of our humanity step forward at this fateful moment. Let us begin to heal and bring calm to our nation.

“Now, to you, the young people of this country, I hear you loud and clear. I understand your pains, your yearnings for good governance, a functional economy and a safe nation that protects you and your future.

“I am aware that for many of you Nigeria has become a place of abiding challenges limiting your ability to see a bright future for yourselves.”

Tinubu said himself and Shettima understood the challenges ahead, saying more importantly, they also understood and deeply value the talent and innate goodness of the Nigerian people.

He said, “We pledge to listen and to do the difficult things, the big deeds, that put us on the path of irreversible progress. Hold us firmly to account, but please give us a chance first. ‘

“Today, you have given me the greatest honor you can bestow on one man.

“In return, I will give you my utmost as your next president and commander-in-chief. Peace, unity and prosperity shall be the cornerstones of the society we intend to build. When you gaze upon what we shall accomplish in the coming years, you shall speak with pride at being a Nigerian.”