Tinubu: APC Senators Implore Nigerians to Eschew Violence, Remain Calm

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, and his counterpart in the Federal Capital Territory Committee, Smart Adeyemi, have appealed to Nigerians to remain calm so that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, can start finding solutions to the problems confronting the country.

Bamidele, in a statement on Wednesday, described Tinubu’s victory in the keenly contested presidential election as a well-deserved reward for his esteemed courage, resilience, doggedness, hard work, unwavering determination, decades of building bridges across the nooks and crannies and strong faith in God.

He said: “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerges as president in keenly contested presidential election as a well-deserved reward for his esteemed courage, resilience, doggedness, hard work, unwavering determination, decades of building bridges across the nooks and crannies of the Nigerian nation and is strong faith in God.

“Asiwaju’s victory is a sign that there is no short cut to success, but hard work.”

Bamidele pointed out that Nigeria as a nation is well favoured to have a leader like Tinubu as its president because he is an adept problem-solver, a world class technocrat, a visionary and reliable team player, a compassionate father and mentor to many great leaders across the country and a democrat with remarkable progressive credentials.

He stressed that Tinubu’s assumption of office as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will herald the realization of a new Nigeria of our dream because he has a formidable team of highly committed and thorough bred technocrats who have deep scientific understanding of the varying challenges that Nigerian people are facing.

He, therefore, enjoined Nigerians, especially his opponents and their teeming supporters to join hands with Tinubu and his team in building a new Nigeria that the continent of Africa and the rest of the world can be proud of.

Bamidele said: ‘’It is high time Nigeria took his rightful place in the comity of nations. I implore the people of Nigeria, especially his opponents and their teeming supporters to join hands with Tinubu and his team, to enable him replicate his laudable and lofty achievements in Lagos State in building the new Nigeria that the continent of Africa and the rest of the world can be proud of.”

Adeyemi on his part called on the president-elect to confer National Merit Award on Northern governors for the heroic role they played in shifting power from the North to the South in the All Progressive Congress (APC).

According to him, having won this election, some of them sat down and meditated on how APC has come this far to win and noted the great role of Northern governors.

After commending the Almighty, who made the victory possible, “we have to commend Northern governors because no matter how good a building is you have to look at the foundation.

“Our candidate, incoming president and his vice came this far because the Northern governors came to a conclusion that the presidency should be zoned from the North to the South”.

Adeyemi stated this Wednesday while speaking with journalists at the Senate Press Centre, Abuja.

He said as they are celebrating as a party, they must thank the Northern governors who came together and said: “For the peace and unity and stability of Nigerian nation, power should be shifted to the South. That helped the emergence of the best candidate Nigeria has ever produced for presidential election – a man of good antecedent, a man known not to be sentimental, a man of great strength of character, intelligence, a man that is cerebral and highly mobile, a man with a great record of service to God and humanity.

“To me, the Northern governors deserve National Merit Award for what they have done. If the North had insisted on fielding a candidate, then only God knows what would happen to Nigeria. The governors we have today in the North, I see them as the new Sardauna, the premier of Northern region.

“When I speak about Sardauna, I speak against the background of his qualities, how he governed the diverse North and today we still have monuments of his achievements in every part cutting across ethnicity and tribe.

“What makes a good leader is to have a large heart and be considerate to other people. Today, the Northern governors have proved to the whole world that they are the new Sardauna of this generation. The only way to compensate them is for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to give all the Northern governors that came together and said power must move to the South National Merit Award.

“Whenever the history of this dispensation will be written, the role of Northern governors at that convention will be an integral part of it. It will be said the North in their wisdom came together and said let power shift to the South.”

Adeyemi said those crying foul over the election results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had the plan to hack INEC’s server and spent a lot of money on that, but it failed as INEC delayed the uploading of results.

He said the country will thank God some day that they have elected Tinubu and Shettima because they will “make Nigeria very prosperous”.