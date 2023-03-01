LASG Pays 533 Pensioners N1.2bn

Rebecca Ejifoma



Lagos State government yesterday revealed that it has paid N1.2 billion accrued pension rights to 533 retirees.

The state government explained that the payment aligned with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s mandate to clear the pension backlog.

Speaking at the 99th Benefit Bond Certificates Presentation for retirees of the State Public Service, the Director-General of Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), Mr. Babalola Obilana, reassured the pensioners of Sanwo-Olu’s commitment towards the well-being of the state workforce.

“The Lagos state government is paying N1.2 billion to 500 pensioners just as he promised. The money will be transferred to your Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) in a week,” Obilana told participants.

He, however, told the bond certificate recipients that if they encounter any difficulties, they should swiftly call on them to intervene.

“Please be wary of those who will approach you for investments. This isn’t the time to buy aso-ebi or marry more wives,” he added.

The Director General appealed to the senior citizens to take good care of themselves, urging them to “be prudent with your expenses.”

While presenting the bond certificates to the pensioners, Obilana congratulated them and thanked them for their services to the state.