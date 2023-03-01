Ecobank Rewards Customers Supper Reward Campaign

Nume Ekeghe

Ecobank Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has rewarded four customers, being winners in the Super Rewards deposit promo, with N1 million each.

The Super Rewards Campaign is a customer-focused initiative designed by Ecobank Nigeria to reward customers’ loyalty and consistent use of the bank’s electronic payment platforms.

This edition of Super Reward campaign, tagged, ‘Season 3.1,’ rewarded 100 customers monthly since November 2022 with cash prizes of N50, 000, while four customers won N1 million each at the end of the three-month campaign, which ran between November 2022 to January 2023. The four winners were Mr. John Sokeipiriala, Ahmed Said, Onashile Obafemi, and a couple with a joint account, Mr David Edokwe and Mrs Ifeoma Edokwe.

Speaking at the cheque presentation in Lagos, recently, the Head, of Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Mrs. Korede Adeniyi, said the scheme was introduced by the bank to reward customers’ loyalty, adding that it was also to promote the use of its electronic payment channels that offered convenient banking.

According to her, “This is the third edition of our reward initiative which started about two years ago. The feedback from our customers has been quite impressive. It is not just to encourage people to save but also transact on our digital channels. Today, you and I know that with the cash scarcity, the digital banking channels have become very helpful. So today, we’re rewarding four customers who won N4 million. We have also rewarded 100 customers with cash prizes of N50, 000 monthly during the period of the campaign.”