PDP’s Ngwu Wins Enugu West Senate Seat

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate for Enugu West Senatorial District, Engr. Osita Ngwu has emerged victorious in the just concluded elections.

Ngwu who won in a landslide victory, will be replacing Senator Ike Ekweremadu who has been in the Red Chamber since May 2003.

He polled 52,473 votes to defeat Dennis Amadi of Labour Party, who polled 48,053.

Other losers are, APC’s Ezeh Chika who scored 3825 while NNPP candidate, Udeagulu Cletus scored 1052.

The returning officer declared Ngwu winner saying that he has satisfied the requirements of the law.