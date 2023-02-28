PDP, LP, ADC Ask INEC Chairman to Resign, Demand Cancellation of Presidential Poll

Say they have lost confidence in INEC chair

Insist what is going on is not collation but allocation of results

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Three political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party, Labour Party and the African Democratic Congress, have called on INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, to step down from further presiding over the ongoing election process on account of his alleged biases.

The three parties made the call at a joint press conference in Abuja where they passed a vote of no confidence on him as chairman of INEC.

They made the call at a press conference where a tape of Yakubu promising last November that the BVAS machine would be used during an interaction with some international pre-election observers.

They also called for the outright cancellation of the presidential election. stating that what INEC is doing is no longer collation of results but allocation of results.