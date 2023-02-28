PDP, LP, ADC Ask INEC Chairman to Resign, Demand Cancellation of Presidential Poll

Latest Headlines
- Say they have lost confidence in INEC chair
- Insist what is going on is not collation but allocation of results
Chuks Okocha in Abuja
Three political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party, Labour Party and the African Democratic Congress, have called on INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, to step down from further presiding over the ongoing election process on account of his alleged biases.
The three parties made the call at a joint press conference in Abuja where they passed a vote of no confidence on him as chairman of INEC.
They made the call at a press conference where a tape of Yakubu promising last November that the BVAS machine would be used during an interaction with some international pre-election observers.
They also called for the outright cancellation of the presidential election. stating that what INEC is doing is no longer collation of results but allocation of results.