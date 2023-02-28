  • Tuesday, 28th February, 2023

PDP, LP, ADC Ask INEC Chairman to Resign, Demand Cancellation of Presidential Poll

Breaking | 19 mins ago

  • Say they have lost confidence in INEC chair
  • Insist what is going on is not collation but allocation of results

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Three political parties,  the Peoples Democratic Party, Labour Party and the African Democratic Congress, have called on INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, to step down from further presiding over the ongoing election process on account of his alleged biases.

The three parties made the call at a joint press conference in Abuja where they passed a vote of no confidence on him as chairman of INEC.

They made the call at a press conference where a tape of Yakubu promising last November that the BVAS machine would be used during an interaction with some international pre-election observers.

They also called for the outright cancellation of the presidential election. stating that what INEC is doing is no longer collation of results but allocation of results.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.