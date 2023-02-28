Obi’s Candidature Denies Some N’Assembly Candidates Victory in Anambra



Voters in Anambra state turned out in large numbers last Saturday to exercise their franchise for one of their kinsmen and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, while at the same time rejecting through votes some National Assembly candidates from other parties, reports David-Chyddy Eleke



The enthusiasm and interest among voters in Anambra State, both old and young in Saturday’s election is one that can be compared to none in the recent history. As early as 7am in most polling centres in the state, voters, including the old have thronged the centre, waiting for the arrival of INEC officials with the voting materials.



Though many centres with high focus, especially in Anaocha Local Government Area, where the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, hails from – got materials on time, hence the commencement of voting by 8am.



But in many places, INEC seemed to be determined to frustrate the wishes of the people, as up till 1:30pm, in many voting centres across the state, election materials were yet to arrive.



This caused elections in the state to drag late into the night, especially with the high number of turnout in all the polling centres. Not even the harsh sun of the day, or even the threat of rainfall, late into the night could make the electorate to diminish in number, even after close of voting. This was because the people in their number were eager to see the election results entered into the result sheet and transmitted in the same way they voted earlier in the day.

It is however noteworthy that no incident of violence was registered during period of the election.



The candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi who voted at exactly 11:45am at his Amatutu ward two in Agulu community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State told journalists that he was so far satisfied with the process in the state, and wished that it will be the same in other parts of the country.



“This election is very important to Nigeria, and I have confidence of victory. I have the mental capacity, energy and drive to lead this country. We need to get things right in Nigeria,” he said.



In all the 21 local government areas of the state visited by our correspondent on election day, the voters were optimistic of a clean sweep of Anambra State by Obi, as the election was characterized by a peaceful conduct in many parts of the state.



Also, the Labour Party senatorial candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial District, Senator Victor Umeh expressed happiness over the large turnout of voters in Anambra. Umeh after voting at Aguluzigbo Civic Centre told journalists that the election is a decider for the fate of the people of Nigeria, and that he is happy that the people showed interest in it and turned out in their numbers.



According to him: “The turn out is very impressive in all the places in Anambra State where I have gotten feedback from. The people you see here came from far and wide to come and cast their votes. In the last 20 years, APGA has always won this polling centre, but today everybody is voting Labour Party because of myself and Peter Obi.



“We expect a large number of votes when the votes are counted. Not just because of me but because of Mr Peter Obi who everyone wants to be the president of Nigeria. We are happy with this interest shown by our people in coming out to vote. The voting is simple and fast. There are however places where we have information that the BVAS malfunctioned. We hope that the technical support team did something about that.”



What many have refered to as Peter Obi hurricane has cost many established politicians in the state of their long held positions, just as some politicians who were described as greenhorns have ridden on the back of the presidential candidate of Labour Party to attain victory in their quest to go to the national assembly.



Some of the established politicians who Obi’s influence have cost their positions include: Senator Uche Ekwunife, a grassroot politician who has been in the national assembly for a cumulative 16 years, who represents Anambra Central. Another is Senator Stella Oduah, who is also a sitting Senator, who has held a firm grip on Anambra North Senatorial Zone, which she has also represented twice.



Some very established politicians also gained from the Peter Obi effect, despite being household names themselves. They include Senator Victor Umeh and Hon Tony Nwoye who floored Ekwunife and Oduah, despite joining Labour Party late to contest for Anambra Central and North Senatorial seats respectively.

Among the 11 federal constituencies in the state, though election results have not all been declared, but Labour Party candidates, most of who were previously viewed as political underdogs, have coasted to victory.



The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) which is the rulling party in Anambra State is one of the first casualties of Obi’s popularity, as most candidates of the party who spent lots of resources to “acquire” the tickets of the party failed woefully.



As at the time of compiling this report, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was still collating the results of the presidential election in all the 21 local government areas of the state, but even though Obi’s supporters in the state are sure of a clean sweep in Anambra, many of them have however expressed apprehension about what they termed alleged change of Labour Party’s results in many states across the state.