Obaseki Visits, Condoles with Families of Victims of Electoral Violence in Edo

•Says investigation ongoing to bring culprits to justice

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, visited families of the two persons who were allegedly killed while exercising their franchise at their polling units during Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

The victims included late Festus Idahosa, 33 years old, and late Mrs. Elizabeth Owie, a 43-year-old mother of three children aged, eight, six, and four years respectively.

While Festus Idahosa’s family resides in Upper Sakponba, the family of the late Mrs. Elizabeth Owie lives in Ogheghe, Sapele Road, all in Benin City.

Obaseki was accompanied on the condolence visit by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha and other top government functionaries.

The governor, while expressing sadness over the incidents in the state, assured the families that the police have already commenced investigation to bring the perpetrators of such evil acts to justice.

Addressing one of the deceased families Obaseki, noted: “It’s very sad as the young man came to perform his civic responsibility and duties and his life was cut short because of people’s perception of what power should be.

“It’s sad that this sort of electoral violence still happens at this stage of our development. As a government, we would put all measures in place to find out the perpetrators and find out what truly happened and make sure appropriate steps are taken for us to get to justice.”

He added, “People witnessed what happened at these polling units and these people that witnessed what happened will assist with the investigation as the investigators will also reach out to INEC officials and agents who will throw more light on what actually happened.

“I was told that investigation is in top gear but we need to wait for a few more days and hear what the police need to say about the incidents.”

In his response, Mr. Lawrence Aigbe, elder brother to the late Festus, said his late brother just finished his one-year mandatory service and came in from Port Harcourt where he resides to cast his vote and was killed by political thugs.

He noted that his brother was killed by unknown persons who came into their polling unit and started shooting sporadically, adding that the deceased was hit by a stray bullet as he was left in the pull of his own blood at the unit.