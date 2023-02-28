Chukwueze Scores 10th Goal of the Season for Villarreal

Samuel Chukwueze scored a goal and provided an assist as Villarreal defeated Getafe 2-1 to move up four places to seventh on the Spanish La Liga standing.

Chukwueze’s goal was his third in the Liga and his 10th overall this season in all competitions. Earlier, he scored four in the Copa Del Rey (Spanish Cup), two in Europa Conference League plus one in Europa Champions League qualifiers.

Shockingly, it was the visitors that first rattled Villarreal when Enes Unal fired Getafe into the lead in the ninth minute. But the Nigerian international canceled out that goal barely a minute going into the half time break. He then provided the assist in the 52nd minute to Morales to take the game beyond Getafe for full points for Villarreal.