  • Tuesday, 28th February, 2023

Chukwueze Scores 10th Goal of the Season for Villarreal

Sport | 1 hour ago

Samuel Chukwueze scored a goal and provided an assist as Villarreal defeated Getafe 2-1 to move up four places to seventh on the Spanish La Liga standing.

Chukwueze’s goal was his third in the Liga and his 10th overall this season in all competitions. Earlier, he scored four in the Copa Del Rey (Spanish Cup), two in Europa Conference League plus one in Europa Champions League qualifiers.

Shockingly, it was the visitors that first rattled Villarreal when Enes Unal fired Getafe into the lead in the ninth minute. But the Nigerian international canceled out that goal barely a minute going into the half time break. He then provided the assist in the 52nd minute to Morales to take the game beyond Getafe for full points for Villarreal.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.