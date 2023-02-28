  • Tuesday, 28th February, 2023

Buhari Asks Senate To Confirm NHRC Boss Re-appointment

Nigeria | 49 mins ago

Sunday Aborisade, in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm the re-appointment of Anthony Ojukwu, as the Executive Secretary of the  National Human Rights Commission. 

This is contained in a letter to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, read at plenary on Tuesday.

The re-appointment is for five years and would be Ojuku’s final term in the position. 

The letter reads, “In accordance with the provisions of Section 7(2), of the National Human Rights Commission (Amendment) Act, 2010, I write to forward, for confirmation by the Senate, the nomination of Mr. Anthony Ojukwu, SAN, for re-appointment as Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, for a final term of 5 years.

“While it is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the appointment in the usual expeditious manner, please accept Distinguished Senate President the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Also, in another letter, dated, February 1, 2023, the president also sought confirmation of the appointment of Hon. Justice Stanley Lawal, as the substantive President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Abuja.

The confirmation, according to the president, is in pursuant to Section 266(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Amended). 

The letter reads, “I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the senate the appointment of Hon. Justice Stanley, Adekunle Lawal, the Acting President of the Customary Court of Appeal of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, as the substantive President of the court.

“I trust that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner Please accept. 

“Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

