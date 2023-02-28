  • Tuesday, 28th February, 2023

Argentina Renew Scaloni’s Contract till 2026

Sport | 1 hour ago

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has extended his contract until 2026, the country’s FA said yesterday after he led the team to their World Cup triumph in Qatar last year.

Scaloni, who took Argentina to the Copa America title in 2021, renewed his contract after meeting with AFA President Claudio Tapia in Paris last night.

“Claudio Tapia and Lionel Scaloni met to close the extension of the contract as coach of the Senior Selection until 2026,” the AFA said in a statement.

Tapia was in Paris last night to see two of his players and coach Scaloni scoop  FIFA’s ‘The Best’ Awards Coach of the Year, Player of the Year, and Goalkeeper of the Year awards following the Albeceleste’s World Cup winning feat in Qatar last November/December.

