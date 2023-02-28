  • Tuesday, 28th February, 2023

APC Wins 24 Reps in Lagos, Clears Three Senate Seats

Candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been declared winners of the three senatorial seats in Lagos State, recording landslide victories across the National Assembly slots.

Former deputy governor, Dr. Idiat Adebule, won the Lagos West senatorial election, polling 361,296 votes to defeat her main challenger of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Adewale, who scored 248,653 votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Lagos West Senatorial District Collation Officer, Prof Solomon Akinboye, expressed satisfaction in the conduct of the election

INEC also returned Senator Tokunbo Abiru as winner of Lagos East senatorial election.

INEC Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Simeon Adebayo Oladipo, who declared the results in Somolu, said Abiru polled 178,646 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akodada Nicholas Adekunle, who garnered 80,249 votes.

Abiru is the incumbent senator representing the senatorial district.

Lagos Deputy Speaker, Hon. Wasiu Eshinlokun, beat PDP’s Gomez Adewale Francis to clinch the Lagos Central Senatorial District.

Eshinlokun garnered 131,828 votes, while Francis polled 69,320 votes and OIadeji Blessing Tunde of the Young Progressives Party scored 14, 941 votes to become second runner-up.

APC has also cleared the House of Representatives seats in Lagos, with Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila being elected for the sixth time. APC won 20 of the 24 Reps seats in the just concluded federal elections.

