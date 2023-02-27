Ogun West: Senator Adeola in Historic Win

James Sowole in Abeokuta



In a historic win, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senatorial Candidate for Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Solomon Adeola has emerged the winner of the election held on Saturday in the district.

Adeola, popularly called Yayi, is the Senator currently representing Lagos West in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

In the result announced by the Returning Officer, Professor Olusegun Onabanjo, he said Adeola won by a total vote of 112,887 to defeat his closest rival, Chief Ganiyu Dada Obanibasiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 60,189. The Labour Party candidate came third with a total vote of 19, 244.

The result was announced at Oronna Townhall, Ilaro, the Ogun West Senatorial Collation Centre.

Adeola, who had won all his five previous elections consecutively, made national history by winning again in Ogun West from his present senatorial district of Lagos West making a senator in a state and a senator-elect in another state until the expiration of his current term in June this year.

The senator had won his party’s primary in Ogun West against the incumbent senator, Senator Tolu Odebiyi by a total vote of 294 against zero for the incumbent.

The winning votes of 112,887 votes for Senator Adeola marked a departure from the previous senatorial election of 2019, where the winner scored 58, 452 votes out of a total of 150,517 of the three top candidates. The total vote cast for the three leading candidates in this election 192, 320.

Expressing satisfaction with the outcome of the poll in his favour and in favour of all APC candidates, including APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Adeola thanked God and his people for the overwhelming confidence and trust they expressed through their votes. He added having gone round the nooks and crannies of Ogun West in his ward-to-ward campaign tour, he knew where the shoe pinches them and was ready to give effective representation never experienced before in the district.

“I want to assure you that having gone round the 59 wards of the district, I am aware of the developmental challenges facing my people in the area of infrastructure, energy, education and healthcare. Even before the election, I have started addressing some of these challenges and I promise to continue in similar pattern in the days, weeks and months ahead,” he stated.