Eskimi Trains Digital Marketers, Others for Maximum Campaign Success



Emma Okonji

Eskimi, a leading programmatic and data platform, last week, trained advertising agencies, brands, digital marketing professionals and enthusiasts across Nigeria, on trends and ways to harness creatives to achieve advertising targets.



The workshop tagged ‘Eskimi Pancake and Programmatic Series’, held in Lagos with the theme: ‘Harnessing Creatives for Maximum Campaign Success’.

The workshop featured two notable speakers who shared their expertise on the topic of creatives in advertising.



Creative Director at Noah’s Ark Communications, Maurice Ugwonoh, led the session titled: ‘Mastering the Art of Creatives – Ideation to Execution’.

He presented several case studies to demonstrate the process of developing compelling creatives and the best practices for executing them.



Digital Account Manager at Eskimi WECA, Tayo Adediwura, took the second session titled: ‘Harnessing Creatives for Maximum Campaign Success’, where he

shared insights on the different creative formats and how to drive the best results for each of them.

Tayo also highlighted the role of data in creating effective campaigns and how to leverage programmatic advertising to achieve campaign goals.

