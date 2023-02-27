  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

Eskimi Trains Digital Marketers, Others for Maximum Campaign Success

Business | 1 min ago


Emma Okonji
Eskimi, a leading programmatic and data platform, last week, trained advertising agencies, brands, digital marketing professionals and enthusiasts across Nigeria, on trends and ways to harness creatives to achieve advertising targets. 


The workshop tagged ‘Eskimi Pancake and Programmatic Series’, held in Lagos with the theme: ‘Harnessing Creatives for Maximum Campaign Success’.
 The workshop featured two notable speakers who shared their expertise on the topic of creatives in advertising. 


Creative Director at Noah’s Ark Communications, Maurice Ugwonoh, led the session titled: ‘Mastering the Art of Creatives – Ideation to Execution’. 
He presented several case studies to demonstrate the process of developing compelling creatives and the best practices for executing them. 


Digital Account Manager at Eskimi WECA, Tayo Adediwura, took the second session titled: ‘Harnessing Creatives for Maximum Campaign Success’, where he 
shared insights on the different creative formats and how to drive the best results for each of them. 
Tayo also highlighted the role of data in creating effective campaigns and how to leverage programmatic advertising to achieve campaign goals.
 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.