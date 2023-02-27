  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

Atiku Urges INEC to Upload Results from Polling Units on its Server to Avert Compromise By Governors

Nigeria | 18 mins ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, called on the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu to instruct the Collation Officers for Saturday’s elections to upload the results from the polling units to the Commission’s server immediately.


Atiku, said was necessary to checkmate some governors trying to compromise the results at the local government collation level.
“It will be a disservice to Nigerians and a negation to democracy for anyone to subvert the will of the people as freely expressed in their votes of yesterday,” Atiku said.
He called on Nigerians to be calm and vigilant to ensure that anti-democratic elements masquerading as progressives do not steal their mandate.

The PDP presidential candidate expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their support so far and pledged to continue to work hard to earn their trust and confidence.

