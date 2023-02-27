  • Monday, 27th February, 2023

APC’s Senator Ashiru Wins Kwara South Senatorial Seat 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin 

The Senator representing Kwara South senatorial district of Kwara State at the National Assembly under the banner of All Progressives Congress(APC) Senator Lola Ashiru has been reelected and declared as the winner of Saturday’s election in the area.

 The Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) for the Kwara South senatorial district, Prof Ajibola Akanbi made the announcement at Omu-Aran, the headquarters of Irepodun local government area of the state on Monday.

Declaring the official result, Akanbi said Sen. Lola Ashiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled a total of 55966, while Sen. Rafiu Ibrahim of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 34950

Prof Wale Suleiman of Social Democratic Party (SDP) polled a total 24,215 to came third in the keenly contested election.

