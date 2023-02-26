Tinubu Wins Presidential Election in Ekiti

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Asiwaju BolaAhmwd Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, has won the presidential election in Ekiti State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission State Collation Officer for the Saturday’s presidential poll in Ekitis State, Prof. Akeem Lasisi, who announced the result, said the APC candidate scored a total of 201,494 votes across the state to defeat candidates of other parties.

His closest rival, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, scored 89,554 votes while Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi garnered 11,397 votes.

The New Nigerian Peoples Party’s candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso polled 264 votes.

Lasisi, who is the Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun, Osun State, announced the final result for Ekiti State after collating the results for the presidential election from the 16 local government areas.

The results from the 16 local government areas were presented by the Local Government Collation Officers for the different councils.

“Ekiti has a total of 988,923 registered voters, out of this, the number of accredited voters 315,058. Total valid votes, 308,171, the number of rejected votes 6,301 and total votes cast, 314,470. This is the final result of the presidential election in Ekiti State”, he said.